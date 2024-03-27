Twitter
Business

Azim Premji’s Wipro reveals massive Rs 80000000000 plan, to pump money in India’s…

Azim Premji's company has revealed that it will pump over Rs 80000000000 in manufacturing output and local R&D over next 5 years.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 06:32 AM IST



Azim Premji is one of the most celebrated billionaires in India. Often regarded as India’s most generous person, Azim Premji has been in the list of richest Indian people for more than two decades now. He used to be among the top two richest Indians almost a decade ago. Currently serving as the chairman of Wipro GE Healthcare and Wipro Enterprises, Azim Premji has a massive net worth of Rs 98332 crore. To recall, Azim Premji’s Wipro GE Healthcare was among the first healthcare companies to start an R&D center in India over three decades ago and now it has announced a massive plan to invest over Rs 8000 crore. The company has revealed that it will pump over Rs 80000000000 in manufacturing output and local R&D over next 5 years.

With this Rs 80000000000 investment, Azim Premji’s firm aims to address the growing domestic and international market and build supply chain resiliency for the organisation. Using the investment, Wipro GE Healthcare will make PET CT Discovery IQ in India that will be exported to 15 countries. Apart from this, the company will also manufacture Revolution Aspire CT, Revolution ACT and MR breast coils locally in India.

On announcement of the investment, Azim Premji said “India is riding the resurgent growth in the healthcare industry and rapidly expanding medtech sector. With ‘Make in India’, we are witnessing an exponential expansion of manufacturing footprint in the country, strengthening  India’s capability as the medtech hub of the world. Wipro GE Healthcare has been committed to this localization journey for over three decades and this strategic investment is  testament to our vision for this sector.”

Currently, the organisation has four manufacturing plants in Bengaluru. All four manufacturing plants are export plants – the latest one established in March 2022 with an investment of a little over Rs 100 crore under the Indian government’s PLI Scheme.

