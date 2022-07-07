Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air gets airline license from DGCA, to start operations this month

File photo: Akasa Air

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, Thursday received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Now, the airline backed by billionaire and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala can start its commercial flights.

"We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations," Akasa Air tweeted.

An AOC allows a new airline to carry out commercial air transport operations. The airline will start its commercial operations by late July.

Commenting on the significant milestone, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline”.

