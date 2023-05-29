Zaira Wasim defends woman eating food in niqab, her tweet asking others to 'deal with it' divides internet

Zaira Wasim/File photo-Twitter

Zaira Wasim, who quit acting in 2019 after giving critically acclaimed performances in films like Dangal, Secret Superstar, and The Sky Is Pink, is back in the news for her recent tweet on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab. Her post, which has now spread like wildfire, has divided the internet.

The former actress took to her Twitter to react to a user's tweet sharing a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with her other. The photo was shared with the caption: "Is this a choice of a human being?". Reacting to the post, Zaira replied, "Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn`t. We don't do it for you. Deal with it."

While one section of the netizens agreed with her, the other half criticised this 'choice' "Stop telling her what to do what not, it’s her life and her belief so leave her alone", wrote one user, while another added, "Respect for you. Respect for the sister who is in the picture and eating under the veil".

"Shackles that make one slave. Even a bird starts liking a cage", read another comment. Another Twiter user wrote, "Yes totally your choice, and everyone should respect it. At the same time, you should know that Sara Ali Khan gets abused/trolled for praying in Hindu temples and Ira Khan for wearing Bikini. Try supporting their activities as their choice."

Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t.



We don’t do it for you. Deal with it. https://t.co/Gu9AXQka8v — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 28, 2023

The Kashmiri-born Zaira Wasim was awarded National Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for her debut film Dangal for portraying a younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat, while Fatima Sana Shaikh portrayed the older version. Two years later, she announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith.



