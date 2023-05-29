Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Zaira Wasim defends woman eating food in niqab, her tweet asking others to 'deal with it' divides internet

Zaira Wasim starred in Dangal, Secret Superstar, and The Sky Is Pink before quitting acting in 2019.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Zaira Wasim defends woman eating food in niqab, her tweet asking others to 'deal with it' divides internet
Zaira Wasim/File photo-Twitter

Zaira Wasim, who quit acting in 2019 after giving critically acclaimed performances in films like Dangal, Secret Superstar, and The Sky Is Pink, is back in the news for her recent tweet on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab. Her post, which has now spread like wildfire, has divided the internet.

The former actress took to her Twitter to react to a user's tweet sharing a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with her other. The photo was shared with the caption: "Is this a choice of a human being?". Reacting to the post, Zaira replied, "Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn`t. We don't do it for you. Deal with it."

While one section of the netizens agreed with her, the other half criticised this 'choice' "Stop telling her what to do what not, it’s her life and her belief so leave her alone", wrote one user, while another added, "Respect for you. Respect for the sister who is in the picture and eating under the veil".

"Shackles that make one slave. Even a bird starts liking a cage", read another comment. Another Twiter user wrote, "Yes totally your choice, and everyone should respect it. At the same time, you should know that Sara Ali Khan gets abused/trolled for praying in Hindu temples and Ira Khan for wearing Bikini. Try supporting their activities as their choice."

The Kashmiri-born Zaira Wasim was awarded National Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for her debut film Dangal for portraying a younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat, while Fatima Sana Shaikh portrayed the older version. Two years later, she announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith.

READ | Rakhi Sawant attempts to lift Sara Ali Khan as they twin in red and groove to Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega, video goes viral

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman, lover die in accident minutes after eloping
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.