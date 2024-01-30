Twitter
Headlines

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay teaser: 'Sirfira Majnu' Guru Randhawa has twisted love story with 'beautiful Laila' Saiee Manjrekar

Meet woman, an IITian who was rejected 73 times, then built 2 unicorn companies worth Rs 52000 crore, her net worth is..

Meet actress who made debut at 13, starred in India’s first soap opera, taught Shah Rukh Khan acting; is daughter of...

Rajya Sabha chairman revokes suspension of 11 members ahead of Budget Session 2024

Yash to collaborate with this superstar for his second Hindi film after Ramayana: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay teaser: 'Sirfira Majnu' Guru Randhawa has twisted love story with 'beautiful Laila' Saiee Manjrekar

Meet woman, an IITian who was rejected 73 times, then built 2 unicorn companies worth Rs 52000 crore, her net worth is..

Meet actress who made debut at 13, starred in India’s first soap opera, taught Shah Rukh Khan acting; is daughter of...

Foods that suit you best as per zodiac sign

IPL 2024: Players who won match with last ball six

8 tips to prevent face dryness in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay teaser: 'Sirfira Majnu' Guru Randhawa has twisted love story with 'beautiful Laila' Saiee Manjrekar

Yash to collaborate with this superstar for his second Hindi film after Ramayana: Report

Meet actress who divorced first husband, fell in love with her co-star on set, got married, she is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Yash to collaborate with this superstar for his second Hindi film after Ramayana: Report

It has been reported that Yash might collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for an action film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment after his Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 07:36 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kannada actor Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, became a pan-India star after the blockbuster success of the two KGF films. It has already been reported that the actor will be playing the demon king Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's much-ambitious film Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Even before the shooting of Ramayan could begin, there are reports that Yash is already in talks for his second Hindi film with Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The Googly actor has also expressed his wish to share screen space with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor.

A source close to the development was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "Yash understands that he has found a huge fan base among the Hindi audiences due to the success of the KGF franchise. And that is one of the reasons he is excited to enter Bollywood and widen the same. While he is caught up with the shoot of the next part of KGF and Ramayana, he is in no mood to take it slow. He is already in talks for his second film, which is an action project. He is having conversations with Red Chillies Entertainment for the project. At the moment, they have discussed the creative ideas with the actor, who has liked it and wants to see how it turns out to be."

"There have been conversations around him working with Shah Rukh Khan and it is an idea which got both of the actors super excited. However, they need the right project to collaborate together as it will come with a lot of expectations, and they don’t want to disappoint their fans. That’s why they want it to be a well-thought move, instead of an impulsive one", the source also added. However, the report also stated a source close to Yash who has dismissed such reports stating that the actor is "presently focussing on projects he has in his hands."

Meanwhile, before Ramayana, Yash will be seen next in Toxic. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and the actor Yash himself under their respective banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.

READ | This south actor to reportedly play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, it's not Dhanush or Naga Chaitanya

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP wins mayor's post in Chandigarh against AAP-Congress combine, setback for INDIA bloc

Arun Mashettey becomes first finalist to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 finale, says didn't expect to last over 4 weeks

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

AR Rahman says 'technology is a not threat' after using AI to recreate voices of dead singers for Lal Salaam

Sakat Chauth 2024: Know date, chaturthi tithi, rituals and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE