Yash to collaborate with this superstar for his second Hindi film after Ramayana: Report

It has been reported that Yash might collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for an action film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment after his Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.

The Kannada actor Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, became a pan-India star after the blockbuster success of the two KGF films. It has already been reported that the actor will be playing the demon king Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's much-ambitious film Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Even before the shooting of Ramayan could begin, there are reports that Yash is already in talks for his second Hindi film with Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The Googly actor has also expressed his wish to share screen space with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor.

A source close to the development was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "Yash understands that he has found a huge fan base among the Hindi audiences due to the success of the KGF franchise. And that is one of the reasons he is excited to enter Bollywood and widen the same. While he is caught up with the shoot of the next part of KGF and Ramayana, he is in no mood to take it slow. He is already in talks for his second film, which is an action project. He is having conversations with Red Chillies Entertainment for the project. At the moment, they have discussed the creative ideas with the actor, who has liked it and wants to see how it turns out to be."

"There have been conversations around him working with Shah Rukh Khan and it is an idea which got both of the actors super excited. However, they need the right project to collaborate together as it will come with a lot of expectations, and they don’t want to disappoint their fans. That’s why they want it to be a well-thought move, instead of an impulsive one", the source also added. However, the report also stated a source close to Yash who has dismissed such reports stating that the actor is "presently focussing on projects he has in his hands."

Meanwhile, before Ramayana, Yash will be seen next in Toxic. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and the actor Yash himself under their respective banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.



READ | This south actor to reportedly play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, it's not Dhanush or Naga Chaitanya