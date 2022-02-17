'Used to people asking let's hide it': Yami Gautam opens up on her skin condition Keratosis Pilaris

Yami Gautam's 'A Thursday', a film that follows the life of a schoolteacher who takes kindergarten students hostage as she negotiates her way up from the police force to the Prime Minister of the country for certain demands, streams on Disney+Hotstar from February 17.

Like the initial response to the trailer, the film has so far received positive reviews with viewers praising Yami for taking on a challenging and edgy character.

Yami had been promoting her film and giving media interviews, sharing how it was filming the movie while also opening up on issues related to her personal life.

In one such recent interview with india.com, Yami Gautam spoke about her skin condition – Keratosis Pilaris.

Recently, Yami had mentioned in one of her Instagram posts about how tired she was trying to match up to unrealistic beauty standards set by the industry and so finally decided to embrace her 'flaws'.

In her recent interview, Yami spoke about being skin-shamed and everyone trying to conceal the condition since as an actor she must look perfect.

READ: 'A Thursday' movie review: Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, and Neha Dhupia's edgy thriller surpasses expectations

Speaking about how she decided to open up about the condition and finally embrace it publicly, Yami told india.com, "It takes time and experience to reach a point where you realise that now I can express an aspect of who I am or what I believe in. This is the time when an actor is not just an actor – you are an endorser also, you have brands, events, an image and a lot of things that you carry along with yourself apart from being just an actor."

Stating that it was a photoshoot that encouraged her to speak her mind, Yami revealed that it was an opportunity to express what she felt. She said, "This is something I have lived with since my teen years. I am used to people asking ‘oh my God what is this, let's airbrush it, let's hide it, let's conceal it.' I can't do about it because there's a certain image and expectation from an actress or a model."

However, she mentioned that she was extremely elated on seeing the positive responses to her post on social media and how positive people were about it.

"The way people connected with me on that… there was nothing on my mind, I just wanted to simply share. I felt very good. I really believe in it," she told the portal.

Up next, Yami Gautam has 'Dasvi', 'OMG2', and 'Lost' in the pipeline. She is also working on Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's untitled next with Sunny Kaushal and another project with RSVP Movies.