Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan pose for a picture-perfect royal portrait

It's been more than a year since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined Instagram and she has been sharing photos mostly with her family. Her page is filled with her cute and candid moments with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, which are truly a visual delight. The former beauty queen joined the world of photo-sharing app in 2018 during her stint at Cannes Film Festival. Every year people wait for her look to be unveiled, but from last year, she has been treating her fans.

Aishwarya is completely a family woman and that's something which is adored by her fans worldwide. A while back, she took to her Instagram page and shared a picture-perfect family portrait posing with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. In the photo, the Fanney Khan actor looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red salwar suit with golden threadwork all over it. While AB sported a handsome look wearing a golden black sherwani and black trousers. Aaradhya made for a cute princess in a golden floral frock and matching ballet shoes with white stockings.

Check it out below:

Aishwarya shared another photo featuring her darling daughter Aaradhya which was clicked on her eighth birthday which was celebrated on Saturday. In the photo, the star kid looks cute in a yellow frock which has a white sheer tulle skirt and is seen holding the cutout of number eight. Her doting mom posted the photo with a caption stating, "MY WORLD I LOVE YOU INFINITELY".

Take a look:

They are indeed a beautiful family!