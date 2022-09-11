When Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap insulted paps and said 'shakal dekho apni'

Credit: File photo

Amid the #BoycottBollywood trend, actors, directors, and producers are trying their best to win audiences’ hearts. They are doing everything to impress netizens, however, people are digging out celebs’ old controversial statements which still hurt their fans.

Amid the boycott trend, an old video of Anurag Kashyap is going viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen insulting the paps for their work. This video is from 2019 when paps were waiting for the director to come. When Anurag saw them waiting for him outside a clinic, he lashed out and said, “log yaha doctor ke yaha kyun khade ho. Kya kaam nai hai tumlog ke life mein.'' When one of the photographers replied that this is a part of their job, Anurag said, "Tumlog jaakar sheeshe mein shakal dekho apni...koi dhang ka kaam nahi hai life mein? log kahi bhi jaa rahe hain, unka photo khinch rahe hain. Ek baar baithke socho aur pucho apne aap se.”

Recently, before the release of his film Dobaaraa, he jokingly requested netizens to boycott his film that also featured Taapsee. Talking about these boycott trends on social media, Anurag Kashyap told Pinkvilla, "I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 crore. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 crore. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me."

Taapsee, who was also part of the same interview, told the portal, "I feel out of place when even biggies are being boycotted. Who wouldn't want to be in the league of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar? Please boycott us too. Don't leave us." She even said that she never trends on Twitter for her photos unlike other Bollywood stars.

n his recent interview, the filmmaker said Viacom 18 Motion pictures, who served as the distributor, for considering it loss-making films.

While talking to Tanmay Bhatt, he stated, “There are many stories but I am angry about something there. For Viacom (distributor Viacom 18 Motion Pictures), it is still a loss-making film for Viacom. I used goodwill of my entire lifetime in that picture, but that holds no value. And we know how much the film has earned. But then they say we have not earned that money, Colors has earned it. But then who owns Colors? Viacom sold the film to their own company Colors and said Colors is earning the money. This is a case of insider trading.”

He continued, “No actor in that film earned good money. Richa Chadha got 2 lakh, Huma Qureshi got 75,000, and someone else got 50,000. People got those kinds of money. You got a good movie in less money, but when it made money then you should pay people for it.”

Earlier, when the film completed 7 years in 2019, Anurag took to Twitter and wrote, “7 years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully been trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways hope that “साढ़े साती” is over by the end of 2019.”

The reason why Anurag feels the movie ruined his life is that as a filmmaker, he has tried to move out of the zone but nobody accepts his films of any other genre. Kashyap, of course was mostly joking since his movies like Ugly, Raman Raghav 2.0, Mukkabaaz and even his most recent release Manmarziyaan was received well by the critics and audiences alike. These movies even went on to do fair to good business at the Box Office. His big-budget film Bombay Velvet, however, turned out to be an epic fail.