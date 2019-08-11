'We're all here for love': Priyanka Chopra shuts down accusations of hypocrisy over Jai Hind tweet like a boss

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra was attacked by a Pakistani female. Priyanka had tweeted 'Jai Hind' back in March and the Pakistani woman accused her of encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan through her tweet.

“Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces.,” the actress had tweeted after India's retaliation on Pakistan during Pulwama attacks. The Pakistani woman screamt at the actress for the act when PeeCee was delivering a speech at the Beautycon Los Angeles.

“You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this ...As a Pakistani, millions of people, like ,me, have supported you in your business,” the Pakistani woman accused desi girl.

Priyanka calmly responded to her by saying, “I hear you!,” adding, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India.” She also went on to mention, “War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me.”

The actress continued, “But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”

PeeCee also spoke about sisterhood at the event as she mentioned, “The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow. We’re 50 percent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting [women] in positions of power. I realized many, many years ago, the more I champion women in my own small way, maybe I’ll be able be able to create a world, around me at least, where women run the show. Because we kinda do it really well.”