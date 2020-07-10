Watch: Road named after Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar's Purnea

A road in Purnea, the hometown of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar, has been named after him. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 but his fans, especially the resident on Bihar have found ways to keep him alive in their memories. Sushant was originally from Maldiha village in Purnea. According to reports, mayor Savita Devi said that Sushant was a great artist, and the renaming of the road and the roundabout is a way of paying a tribute to him. The road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will now be called Sushant Singh Rajput road and the Ford Company roundabout has also been rechristened to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

Check out the video of the renaming of the road that has resurfaced online.

In addition to this, Savita Devi has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a CBI probe in the death of Sushant. Apart from her, Shekhar Suman who also hails from Bihar has continuously asked for a CBI probe in Sushant's case. He also visited the actor's family with Sushant's good friend Sandip Ssingh.

Sushant was last seen in Netflix film Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandes and his last film will be Dil Bechara directed by Mukhesh Chhabra opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The trailer of the film was released a few days back and the title track composed by AR Rahman too released today. The film is all set to release online on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available for everyone to watch from July 24.