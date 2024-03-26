Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's baby Raha plays Holi for first time, video goes viral

Raha looks adorable while playing Holi with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in viral video.

Bollywood stars Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s adorable daughter Raha brings a smile to our faces every time she makes a public appearance. On the occasion of Holi, Raha was seen celebrating Holi with her parents and neighbours.

The video is going viral on social media. In the clip, a woman can be seen celebrating with Ranbir and Alia. She then goes to Raha to play Holi with her. Meanwhile, Raha looks so adorable as she notices everyone playing Holi. The clip has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram with the caption, “Baby Raha’s first interaction with Gulaal and the colourful festival of Holi.”

Watch:

One of the social media users wrote, “cute Raha.” The second one said, “Raha be like ye log kya time paas kr rhe hain.” The third one said, “She is always irritated, but cutest.” The fourth one said, “Alia be like ikdam colorful kapde pehni color lag jayga tab b dobara phnne kaam aayga fekna nahi pdega.” Another said, “Raha is literally like a mini Alia.”

On the occasion of Christmas, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor introduced their daughter Raha to everyone and revealed her face for the first time. She looked adorable, her eyes made everyone go ‘awww’.

Netizens compared her to Ranhdir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, some of them said she looks like Kareena Kapoor. One of them wrote, “she looks like her grandfather Rishi Kapoor.” The second person commented, “Isn’t she resembling Raj Kapoor.” The third person commented, “So much resemblance with Rishi Kapoor.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai. In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.” On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh

