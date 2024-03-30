Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

President Murmu presents Bharat Ratna to PV Narsimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur, 3 others posthumously

Watch: Malaika Arora spotted with Salim Khan, attends Arhaan’s party with Arbaaz Khan, Sshura

New income tax rules to be implemented from April 1; Here's all you need to know about changes

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

10 most colourful snakes in the world

8 rare birds that migrate to India

8 herbal teas to reduce bloating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

Not Kriti Sanon, but this actress was first choice for Mimi, she rejected because…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Malaika Arora spotted with Salim Khan, attends Arhaan’s party with Arbaaz Khan, Sshura

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura, Salim Khan attended Arhaan Khan's party on Friday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Malaika Arora, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura (Credit: Viral Bhayani)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Friday night, Malaika Arora was attended her son Arhaan Khan’s party in a gorgeous white dress. Her mother, sister Amrita Arora, and nephew Azaan, and members of the Khan family were also present there.

The videos of them are now doing rounds on social media. Arbaaz Khan came to the party with his wife Sshura. Later, Malaika was seen leaving the bash with her mother and Salim Khan. In no time, the videos went viral and social media users started reacting to them.

Take a look:

These videos are proof that Malaika shares a very good bond with the Khans. They all looked very happy at the party. Malaika and Salim were seen leaving in the same car after the party.

However, Malaika was not seen posing with the Khan family, she was spotted after the dinner, escorting her mother out. She looked stunning in an all-white attire.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan will soon come up with his podcast, and he will be seen interacting with Orry, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Ashish Chanchalani, and Salman Khan. Last Week, Arhaan dropped the teaser of a 6-part podcast, Dumb Biryani, giving a peek of episodes, and what one can expect from the show.

Salman Khan appears at the very end of the teaser, saying his famous dialogue from Dabangg, "Swagat nahi karoge humara." Salman is seen wearing a red shirt that says ‘Robin Hood’ at the back, smiling and chatting with Arhaan and his friends. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Arhaan wrote, "3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer’s smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @iamarhaankhan @devraiyanii and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, doctor-turned civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

JEE main 2024 session 2: Exam dates revised again, check new schedule here

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

Meet man who started business with Rs 1200, is now largest gold exporter, owns Rs 13091 crore company, he is from...

Meet man, Harvard graduate, who leads Rs 10813 crore company in India, now elected as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement