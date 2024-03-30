Watch: Malaika Arora spotted with Salim Khan, attends Arhaan’s party with Arbaaz Khan, Sshura

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura, Salim Khan attended Arhaan Khan's party on Friday.

On Friday night, Malaika Arora was attended her son Arhaan Khan’s party in a gorgeous white dress. Her mother, sister Amrita Arora, and nephew Azaan, and members of the Khan family were also present there.

The videos of them are now doing rounds on social media. Arbaaz Khan came to the party with his wife Sshura. Later, Malaika was seen leaving the bash with her mother and Salim Khan. In no time, the videos went viral and social media users started reacting to them.

Take a look:

These videos are proof that Malaika shares a very good bond with the Khans. They all looked very happy at the party. Malaika and Salim were seen leaving in the same car after the party.

However, Malaika was not seen posing with the Khan family, she was spotted after the dinner, escorting her mother out. She looked stunning in an all-white attire.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan will soon come up with his podcast, and he will be seen interacting with Orry, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Ashish Chanchalani, and Salman Khan. Last Week, Arhaan dropped the teaser of a 6-part podcast, Dumb Biryani, giving a peek of episodes, and what one can expect from the show.

Salman Khan appears at the very end of the teaser, saying his famous dialogue from Dabangg, "Swagat nahi karoge humara." Salman is seen wearing a red shirt that says ‘Robin Hood’ at the back, smiling and chatting with Arhaan and his friends. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Arhaan wrote, "3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer’s smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @iamarhaankhan @devraiyanii and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube."

