Watch: Little Kiara Advani does Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress, calls herself 'Cinderella' in viral video

In the viral clip, Kiara Advani (who was Alia back then) can be seen doing Bharatanatyam in a ballerina dress.

Kiara Advani, who is one of the top Bollywood actresses, never fails to stun us with her beauty and simplicity. The actress has a huge fan following, her fans often share her throwback videos on social media.

One such throwback video from her childhood is going viral on social media. In the clip, Kiara (who was Alia back then) can be seen doing Bharatanatyam in a ballerina dress. Her mom can be heard telling her 'Alia you are doing Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress.'

The actress can be seen flaunting her cup later in the clip. This video is sure to make you go awww.