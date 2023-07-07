Watch: Katrina Kaif gets mobbed by fans at airport, netizens applaud actress for being patient

Katrina Kaif gets mobbed by fans at airport

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted making an exit from Mumbai airport and the actress was mobbed by fans. The actress’s security was seen pushing the fans away, however, the actress stopped to oblige her fans with a selfie. Netizens praised the actress for not losing her calm.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani posted a video of Katrina Kaif making an exit from Mumbai airport. The actress was seen wearing a brown printed shirt with baggy blue denim and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. The actress was mobbed by her fans who wished to take a selfie with the actress. The actress was kind to stop and treat her fans with a selfie, however, her security was seen pushing them back as they tried to get close to the actress.

Netizens too slammed the fans for not maintaining a distance with Katrina Kaif while asking for a selfie and also praised the actress for being calm and handling the situation well. One of the comments read, “she was so patient, I felt like slapping them.” Another wrote, “horrible behavior by so-called fans, is this the behavior to treat women?” Another commented, “The queen of hearts.” Another wrote, “look at those vultures eloping for a selfie.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the much-awaited movie of the year, Tiger 3. The actress will be reprising her role as Zoya and will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the movie. The actress will be seen in an action-packed avatar in the spy action thriller helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie is scheduled to release this Diwali and fans can’t wait for the same.

Katrina also has Merry Christmas in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for the very first time. The movie is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and is scheduled to hit the theatres in December.

