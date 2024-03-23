Twitter
Bollywood

Watch: Arhaan Khan welcomes Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan on podcast, netizens say 'this is how nepotism..'

Arhaan Khan released the teaser of the upcoming podcast, and it features, Orry, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Salman Khan.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 10:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Arhaan Khan with Salman Khan (Image source: Screengrab)
Former couple, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan will soon come up with his podcast, and he will be seen interacting with Orry, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Ashish Chanchalani, and Salman Khan. On Saturday, Arhaan dropped the teaser of a 6-part podcast, Dumb Biryani, giving a peek of episodes, and what one can expect from the show. 

In the teaser, Arhaan and his two friends interact with Orry. Arhaan jokes about the Housefull climax, in which his mom is featured. Orry is seen giving tips about how youngsters should live their lives. However, even he's confused, and couldn't come up with a straight answer. Arbaaz Khan also appears in the teaser with Sohail, and they interact with Arhaan and his gang. Arbaaz tells Arhaan, “If this is your friends, you got a lot of hard work to do." Malaika appears in the teaser, and admits, "I think I am living my best life now!" She also plays a rapid-fire with Arhaan's friend as a part of the episode. However, the highlight of the teaser is Salman Khan's entry. 

Salman Khan appears at the very end of the teaser, saying his famous dialogue from Dabangg, "Swagat nahi karoge humara." Salman is seen wearing a red shirt that says ‘Robin Hood’ at the back, smiling and chatting with Arhaan and his friends. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Arhaan wrote, "3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer’s smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @iamarhaankhan @devraiyanii and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube." 

A post shared by Arhaan Khan (@iamarhaankhan)

Soon after the teaser was uploaded, several netizens praised the 'entertaining' teaser. A netizen wrote, "This is how nepotism should be used." Another netizen wrote, "From nepo...To NEPO...FOR NEPO....very unique." Proud mom Malaika Arora wrote, "Yayyyyyyy so proud of you @iamarhaankhan n the entire team." An internet user wrote, "Swagat nahi karoge humara." Another internet user wrote, "This is going to storm the waves." Dumb Biryani will stream on YouTube soon. The release date is yet to be annouced.

