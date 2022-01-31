Viral! Shraddha Kapoor admits proposing Varun Dhawan on top of a mountain- WATCH video

Gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor can turn head over heels with her style and smart answers. Her fans desperately want to know about her relationship status. Meanwhile, we found a throwback video in which the actress revealed that she once proposed to Varun Dhawan at a very young age.

While on the sets of a reality show, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she had once proposed Varun Dhawan at the top of a mountain. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Hum shoot par the, kahin koi hill station par gye the. Romantic bhi mahol tha, mera jo confidence tha vo sabse hight tha.”

She further added, “toh mene than lia tha ki me Varun ko bataane waali hu ki ‘I Love him’. Toh mene decide ki ki inko thoda mountain top par leke jaaungi. Ye bachpan ki baat hai. Me 8 saal ki thi, me mountain par leke gyi inhe. Aur mene socha me kahaani me twist laaungi. Toh mene inhe kaha, Varun me aapse kuch kahungi aur aapko kuch koi and you have to make it staright. Toh mene reverse kaha. Ready ‘You Love I.’”

Meanwhile, Varun says, “Mujhe laga ye koi game khel rahi hai..koi log aayenge Mountain pr.” Shraddha continued and said, “aur inka reply tha ‘No’.”

Watch video:

However, the actress has been trolled for proposing Varun at such a young age. One of the social media users commented, “8 sal me romantic hd h mahol bhi jante he log.” The second one mentioned, “at the age of 8..... she proposes a boy..” The third person mentioned, “Mujhe to muh dhulna bhi nhi aata thik se.”

Earlier, the reports about Shraddha and and her rumoured boyfriend Rohan’s marriage surfaced everywhere. While speaking to SpotboyE then, Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor had stated, “Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse? But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that.”