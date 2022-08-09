Vijay Varma reacts to news report on his film Darlings, says 'ye toh maine Gully Boy ke liye...'

Darlings star Vijay Varma, Alia Bhatt/Twitter

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who recently starred opposite Alia Bhatt in the Netflix film Darlings, recently reacted to an article on him on a news portal. After Vijay came across a tweet by the news outlet that read: "Vijay Vama reveals that the success of Alia Bhatt's Darlings has assured his parents that his acting career won't leave him hungry", the actor was quick to 'correct' the portal on the social media platform. In response to the tweet, Vijay Varma wrote in a tweet, "Ye toh maine Gully Boy ke liye bola tha.. uske baad bahot paisa kamaya hai bhai (This is what I said post Gully Boy, after that I earned a lot of money."

Vijay's reaction to the news portal's tweet caught the netizens attention. Many were upset at the portal and started trolling it. Soon after, Vijay in a separate tweet clarified that he was only kidding and that his tweet was in good humour. "Guys can we pls not get upset.. ye mere aur Filmfare ke beech ke masti chal rahi hai. @filmfare aur main purane dost like maska and pav," Vijay varma wrote.

Meanwhile, on Monday Vijay Varma, who has been bombarded with praises ever since his latest film Darlings was unveiled on Netflix, took a stroll down memory lane and shared BTS pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and his co-stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and director Jasmeet K. Reen.

Alongside the pictures, he penned a sweet note for all of them for making him learn important aspects of acting."Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here`s the proof," he wrote.

Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "I absolutely loved it. You were amazing as always." "What a performance sir. Loved it," another one wrote."You were phenomenal in the movie! Hoping to see you do more roles that really showcase your talent. Hope this is just the beginning," a social media user commented.

Helmed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark comedy centred around the marriage of Alia and Vijay. The story is a powerful take on domestic abuse and revolves around Alia Bhatt's retaliation after facing abuse at the hands of her husband Humza (Vijay).

In the upcoming months, Vijay, who has previously worked in She and Gully Boy, will be seen in Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena's untitled project.