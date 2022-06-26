Vidyut Jammwal opens up on comparisons with John Abraham, Tiger Shroff; says 'they are great action stars but...'

Vidyut Jammwal/File photo

Vidyut Jammwal is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha, the sequel to his own action thriller Khuda Haafiz released directly on streaming two years back. Now, in a recent promotional interview, the actor was compared with other action stars in Bollywood such as John Abraham, Tiger Shroff, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

In an interview with Film Companion, when the Commando star was asked how he works upon his skills to differentiate himself from other action stars in Bollywood, Vidyut said, "All the gentlemen (John, Tiger, Aditya) you’ve referred to are great action stars but I’m the top martial artist in the world. Officially. I work all the time — whether I’m sleeping, or awake — I’m in awareness and that’s how I hone my skills."

He added that he is often compared to legendary martial artists like Jackie Chan and Tony Jaa as he added, "Sometimes, people compare me to Jackie Chan or Tony Jaa or other legendary people. It’s amazing that they compare me to the best. It’s like saying, ‘Vidyut, you’re as good as Michael Jackson when you move. Wow.’ So for that, you’ve got to be aware all the time.”

Meanwhile, as Vidyut has himself played prominent roles in Tamil and Telugu films, we at DNA in an exclusive conversation recently asked him his opinion on the ongoing North vs South cinema debate. The actor stated that even if we consider the Indian film industry as one big home, the internal fights always break the unity as he said, "Scene kya hai na... apni country mein.... apne gharwale hi humare kapde utaar dete hai. That's the truth."



READ | Khuda Haafiz 2 star Vidyut Jammwal talks about North vs South debate | Exclusive

Apart from Jammwal, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sheeba Chaddha in the lead roles. The action thriller will release in cinemas on July 8.