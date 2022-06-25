Khuda Haafiz 2 star Vidyut Jammwal gets mobbed by fans in Hyderabad

Khuda Haafiz

Kicking off the promotions of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, Vidyut Jammwal brought his big action superstar energy to Hyderabad with the director-writer of the film Faruk Kabir. The first lap of the promotional spree began on a high note as Vidyut was welcomed by fans with garlands at the Hyderabad airport. The actor has a special connection with the Telangana capital given that he made his debut in films with a Telugu movie titled 'Sakthi'. It's why the city experienced the notorious chakka jaam during his stopover there.

At the press conference of his upcoming action drama in the city, Vidyut won over the people of the city with his humility and performed the song Haq Hussain for the first time. The Khuda Haafiz actor received a thunderous round of applause and a standing ovation from fans, who gathered at the press conference.

Recently, Vidyut spoke to DNA exclusively, and he shared his thoughts about the debate of Bollywood vs other industries. Vidyut stated that even if we consider the Indian film industry as one big home, the internal fights, always break the unity. Vidyut said, "Scene kya hai na... apni country mein.... apne gharwale hi humare kapde utaar dete hai. That's the truth." He continued that rather than competing with each other, we should set a higher target, "Bollywood, Tamil, or Telugu... We are a part of one big family. But here, we see them fighting ki 'yeh better hai.. woh better hai'. No... aisa kuch nahi hai. There is a big world outside (world cinema), and we need to compete with that." Jammwal added.Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha will release in cinemas on July 8.