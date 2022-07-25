Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif death threat: Mumbai police confirm the arrest of accused stalker

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal registered a police complaint on Monday after he and his wife Katrina Kaif received multiple death threats from an anonymous social media user. Now, as per the report in Hindustan Times, the accused has been arrested, and he is a stalker, a struggling actor, who wishes to marry Katrina Kaif.

The accused Manvinder Singh had given several death threats to the actors. The portal quoted a source close to Katrina that stated that the matter isn't as serious, as it was reported. “The stories flying around were exaggerated. It’s not as serious as the way it’s being reported. This is a stalker who shows up from time to time unannounced and has been harassing her for a long time. The authorities have been notified of the same and a complaint has been filed,” the source added. The media portal even reached out to the Deputy Commissioner of police, Manjunath Singhe and, he confirmed the arrest by saying, “We have taken him into custody and the investigation is going on.”

Earlier Monday, a case has been registered against an unidentified man and an investigation was initiated after Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get death threats, as per a report in ANI. The couple were given death threats on social media by the unidentified man and a case against him has been lodged at the Santacruz Police Station.

"Maharashtra | Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police," read a tweet by news agency, ANI. The agency also informed that the case had been registered against the person under sections 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act after actor Vicky Kaushal filed a police complaint.

The agency quoted the Mumbai Police which said that Vicky Kaushal had complained that one person "has been threatening & posting threat messages on Instagram." Vicky also mentioned to the police that "the accused has also been stalking his wife & threatening her." Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently returned from a vacation in the Maldives where the duo rang in the Zero actress's birthday.