Jug Jugg Jeeyo song Dupatta gets mercilessly trolled, netizens ask 'where is dupatta?'

Karan Johar's upcoming production Jug Jugg Jeeyo has created a positive buzz among filmgoers. The trailer and songs like Nach Punjaabban and Rang Sari have clicked among the audience. The team released a new song today, Dupatta, and it has given the perfect opportunity for trollers to shine.

Duppata is a peppy track and Varun Dhawan showcases some great moves. However, the title of the song isn't justified, as there is no visual or shot of a dupatta, and that's where things got crazier. Several netizens pointed out the error, and they mocked the song. Karan Johar shared the song on his Twitter with the caption, "Keeping the dance floor hot and grooving, your party anthem of the year is here! #Duppata song out now."

Here's Karan Johar's post

Dupatta is also a remixed, rehashed version of the 2019 hit song of singer Deep Money, and this irked a few netizens. A user asked, "Uff… has #JugJuggJeeyo any original track in the list?" A netizen replied to him saying, "You are asking Karan Johar...what do you think?" Another user asserted, "bruh literally not even a symbolic dupatta in the video." A netizen asked, "whr is dupatta?" Another netizen added, "Are gaane ek duppata to daal deta." One of the netizen added, "Matlab sab remake songs...@Varun_dvn ne remake movies bandh ki toh songs, yeh ho kya raha hai?"

The Nach Punjaabban Song is the same track that recently got pulled into a controversy as Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq accused filmmaker Karan Johar on Twitter of "copying" his song 'Nach Punjaban' without his permission and threatened to take legal action against the makers.

Reacting to his plagiarism allegation, T-Series had issued a statement mentioning that they have legally acquired all the rights to adapt the song adding that the company has sourced the song from the Moviebox Records Label which owns the copyright to the Nach Punjaban track. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release in cinemas on June 24.



