This National Awardee used to sing in trains, worked as RJ, gave several flops, one film changed career, now owns...

Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donar (2012), but before this film, the actor worked as an RJ, VJ, and TV host. He even sang in trains, performing at weddings and college fests.

In Bollywood, some outsiders took years to achieve stardom and after achieving it, they worked harder to maintain it. Today, we will discuss an actor, who started his journey from ground zero. Before earning a loyal fandom for himself, he worked as an RJ (radio jockey), a VJ (video jockey), a reality show contestant, and even as a TV host. This award-winning actor had no godfather in the film industry, and to reach here, he has even sung in trains. Today, Ayushmann Khurana needs no introduction, but it took him almost two decades to reach here.

Khurrana was born in a Punjabi Hindu family on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh to Poonam and P. Khurrana as Nishant Khurrana. At 3, his parents changed his name to Ayushmann. Ayushmann was a part of Guru Nanak Khalsa College. He even studied at St. John's High School, Chandigarh and DAV College, Chandigarh. He majored in English literature and has a master's degree in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. He did theatre for five years. During his college days, he participated in a few plays in Gaiety Theatre, Shimla.

Ayushmann used to sing in trans for money

Ayushmann believes in being self-dependent. During his college days, the actor was actively participating in theatres, street plays, and live shows. To survive, the actor even sung in trains for money. During the promotions of Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017), Ayushmann said, "During my college days, there was a train named Pashchim Express that used to go from Delhi to Mumbai. So I, along with my friends, used to get onto the train and we used to go to every coach to sing and perform. Passengers used to give us money which we used to collect. We used to earn so much that we managed to sponsor our Goa trip from it! So yes, you can say I am a train singer."

Ayushmann's journey from trains to the big screen

After completing his graduation and post-graduation in Journalism, his first job was as a radio personality at BIG FM, Delhi. Ayushmann won the second season of the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004 and later collaborated with MTV shows such as MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Cheque De India and Jaadoo Ek Baar. In these parody films, Ayushmann mimicked Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. He then turned television host and hosted several shows such as

India's Got Talent, Stripped, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. He was also a part of the anchoring team of Extra Innings T20 for Indian Premier League Season 3 on SET Max with Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, and Angad Bedi, and hosted Just Dance on Star Plus.

In 2012, Ayushmann made his debut with John Abraham's production Vicky Donar. The film was a commercial success, giving perfect launch to Ayushmann and Yami Gautam. However, Ayushmann had unsuccessful years after his debut films and gave forgettable flops such as Nautanki Saala, Hawaizaada, and Bewakoofiyaan. Ayushmann bounced back with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. During his low phase, Ayushmann formed a band and performed at weddings and college fests.

The bounce back of Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor enjoyed a peak of his stardom from 2015 to 2018 with superhits to blockbusters including Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Bala, and Dream Girl. Ayushmann again suffered a slump in his career from 2020 to 2022. His low phase ended last year with Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann Khuraana's net worth

As Business Standard reported, Ayushmann Khurrana's net worth is assessed at approx Rs 80 crore. Ayushmann's primary source of income comes from films and brand endorsements. He reportedly charges Rs 10 crore for a film. Ayushmann owns a swanky car collection including the BMW 5 Series at Rs 74.50 lakhs, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 at Rs 2.80 crore, an Audi A4 worth Rs 48.96 lakh, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class costing Rs 3.20 crore.