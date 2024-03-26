Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This National Awardee used to sing in trains, worked as RJ, gave several flops, one film changed career, now owns...

Seeing Is Believing: How Expert Merge Hardware And Software For Better Vision

CUET UG 2024 registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply

IND vs AUS Test series 2024-25 schedule out: Check dates, venue, first match to be played in…

'I am not afraid of criticism, noise': Sara Ali Khan opens up on Ae Watan Mere Watan, social media feedback | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss to begin shortly

This National Awardee used to sing in trains, worked as RJ, gave several flops, one film changed career, now owns...

Seeing Is Believing: How Expert Merge Hardware And Software For Better Vision

Electrolyte-rich drinks that are more hydrating in summer than just water

Sukumar films ranked from best to worst

8 seeds to lower blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

This National Awardee used to sing in trains, worked as RJ, gave several flops, one film changed career, now owns...

'I am not afraid of criticism, noise': Sara Ali Khan opens up on Ae Watan Mere Watan, social media feedback | Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra shares inside photos, videos from Chopras' Holi bash; Mannara's dance to dhol beats stuns netizens

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This National Awardee used to sing in trains, worked as RJ, gave several flops, one film changed career, now owns...

Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donar (2012), but before this film, the actor worked as an RJ, VJ, and TV host. He even sang in trains, performing at weddings and college fests.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 06:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
The actor who used to sing in trains before becoming a new-age Bollywood star (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
In Bollywood, some outsiders took years to achieve stardom and after achieving it, they worked harder to maintain it. Today, we will discuss an actor, who started his journey from ground zero. Before earning a loyal fandom for himself, he worked as an RJ (radio jockey), a VJ (video jockey), a reality show contestant, and even as a TV host. This award-winning actor had no godfather in the film industry, and to reach here, he has even sung in trains. Today, Ayushmann Khurana needs no introduction, but it took him almost two decades to reach here. 
 
Khurrana was born in a Punjabi Hindu family on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh to Poonam and P. Khurrana as Nishant Khurrana. At 3, his parents changed his name to Ayushmann. Ayushmann was a part of Guru Nanak Khalsa College. He even studied at St. John's High School, Chandigarh and DAV College, Chandigarh. He majored in English literature and has a master's degree in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. He did theatre for five years. During his college days, he participated in a few plays in Gaiety Theatre, Shimla. 
 
Ayushmann used to sing in trans for money
 
Ayushmann believes in being self-dependent. During his college days, the actor was actively participating in theatres, street plays, and live shows. To survive, the actor even sung in trains for money. During the promotions of Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017), Ayushmann said, "During my college days, there was a train named Pashchim Express that used to go from Delhi to Mumbai. So I, along with my friends, used to get onto the train and we used to go to every coach to sing and perform. Passengers used to give us money which we used to collect. We used to earn so much that we managed to sponsor our Goa trip from it! So yes, you can say I am a train singer."
 
Ayushmann's journey from trains to the big screen 
 
After completing his graduation and post-graduation in Journalism, his first job was as a radio personality at BIG FM, Delhi. Ayushmann won the second season of the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004 and later collaborated with MTV shows such as MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Cheque De India and Jaadoo Ek Baar. In these parody films, Ayushmann mimicked Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. He then turned television host and hosted several shows such as 
 
India's Got Talent, Stripped, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. He was also a part of the anchoring team of Extra Innings T20 for Indian Premier League Season 3 on SET Max with Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, and Angad Bedi, and hosted Just Dance on Star Plus.
 
In 2012, Ayushmann made his debut with John Abraham's production Vicky Donar. The film was a commercial success, giving perfect launch to Ayushmann and Yami Gautam. However, Ayushmann had unsuccessful years after his debut films and gave forgettable flops such as Nautanki Saala, Hawaizaada, and Bewakoofiyaan. Ayushmann bounced back with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. During his low phase, Ayushmann formed a band and performed at weddings and college fests. 
 
The bounce back of Ayushmann Khurrana
 
The actor enjoyed a peak of his stardom from 2015 to 2018 with superhits to blockbusters including Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Bala, and Dream Girl. Ayushmann again suffered a slump in his career from 2020 to 2022. His low phase ended last year with Dream Girl 2. 
 
Ayushmann Khuraana's net worth
 
As Business Standard reported, Ayushmann Khurrana's net worth is assessed at approx Rs 80 crore. Ayushmann's primary source of income comes from films and brand endorsements. He reportedly charges Rs 10 crore for a film. Ayushmann owns a swanky car collection including the BMW 5 Series at Rs 74.50 lakhs, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 at Rs 2.80 crore, an Audi A4 worth Rs 48.96 lakh, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class costing Rs 3.20 crore.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Taapsee Pannu celebrates Holi with Mathias Boe after their reported wedding, netizens spot 'sindoor' on her forehead

Watch: 2 women 'play' Holi inside Delhi Metro in viral video, DMRC reacts

Yami Gautam on fondest Holi memories and festive traditions she, Aditya Dhar want to pass on to their child | Exclusive

IIT Kharagpur creates National Digital Library for students, here's how you can avail the unique facility

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj carves 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, pics go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement