This actor was thrown out of movie set, faced casting couch; now owns Rs 119 crore bungalow, earns Rs 50 crore per film

This actor, who was once thrown out of a superstar's film set, has now become one of the top Bollywood actors.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 07:41 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ranveer Singh's still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Image: Screengrab)
The glamour industry surely gives an actor fame and success, however, sometimes they also have to go through the dark side of the industry like facing a casting couch. One such actor, who faced the casting couch in his initial days, has now become a top star in Bollywood. 

The actor we are talking about started his career with YRF and has given several iconic roles. His wife is also a superstar and they both are soon going to embrace parenthood. Yes, it is none other than Ranveer Singh. 

Ranveer Singh revealed in an interview, that he struggled for 3 years before making it big in the industry. Recalling his struggle days, the actor shared his casting couch experience. Ranveer said he was invited by a casting director to his home in Andheri and described the man as “a highly sleazy gentleman” who did not even look at his portfolio. He said, "I had worked as an assistant director and I knew that there are no takers for a 500-page portfolio. Mine was very impressive and people were intrigued enough to at least take a look at it." 

The man went on to tell Ranveer that he has to be “smart and sexy” to move forward in showbiz. He advised Ranveer to be open to “take and touch”, however, when Ranveer said no to his demands, the man started to negotiate with him asking if he could just touch or if at least he could see. “Later I got to know what he was interested in. When I said ‘no’, he was heartbroken like a jilted lover,” the actor added. 

Well not only this, but the actor was also once thrown out of a film set for ogling at Raveena Tandon while she was shooting for 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. He revealed in an interview with Rajeev Masand, "I was a boy, and I was ogling at Raveena ji. I was watching her with my eyes wide open, so she was getting a little uncomfortable. She asked one of the security guys to escort me away. For me, that was shattering. I was heartbroken that I was told to leave the set. I am almost in tears when I feel this man’s hand on my shoulders." 

Now, Ranveer Singh is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and one of the A-Listers who has given several blockbusters like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, Padmaavat, and more. The actor lives a luxurious lifestyle and owns a Rs 119 crore home in Mumbai. well not only this, he also owns a swanky collection of cars and reportedly charges Rs 50 crore per film. According to reports, his net worth is Rs 245 crore. 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the power couple of Bollywood, are all set to embrace parenthood this year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15. He also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the pipeline. 

