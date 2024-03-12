This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

After the success in the late 80s, Govinda went on to sign 70 films at once. Govinda made his comeback from Bhagam Bhag, but he failed to revive his career, and was seen in major flops including Raavan, Happy Ending, Kill/Dill, Aa Gaya Hero, and Rangeela Raja.

Every actor working in films desires to achieve stardom. Fame and success are difficult to achieve, but maintaining that stature is a journey itself. Today, we will discuss an actor, who attained fame and success in his initial years, created a mark for himself, and ruled the decade of 90s. Sadly, today this star is sitting at home, and he hasn't featured in a movie for five years. Govinda is a name that brings a smile to our faces, but why his stardom couldn't sustain tides of time?

Govinda's journey from Virar to Bollywood

Born on December 21, 1963, to former actor Aroon (alias Arun Kumar Ahuja) and singer-actress Nirmala Devi, Govinda is the youngest of six children. His father Aroon was a successful actor, but he produced a film that flopped badly at the box office and suffered major financial losses. Aroon, who was living with his family in a bungalow at Carter Road, Mumbai moved to Virar, and that's where Govinda was born.

While growing up in Virar, Govinda saw Mithun Chakraborty Disco Dancer, and it inspired him to dream about working in films. His father also encouraged him to work in movies, and thus Govinda started his struggle in Bollywood. To sharpen his dancing skills, Govinda practised for hours dancing to Disco Dancer songs and circulated a promotional VHS cassette. Before making it in Bollywood, Govinda was offered jobs in a fertilizer commercial and also featured in an Allwyn ad.

After years of struggle, Govinda finally bagged films and was shooting simultaneously Ilzaam and Love 86. Govinda made his debut in Bollywood with Ilzaam (1986), followed by Love 86 (1986), both films were successful and carved the career of Govinda.

When Govinda signed 70 films single time

After the success of Ilzaam, Love 86, Khudgarz and Dariya Dil, Govinda went on to sign 70 films at once. In an interview with Lehren Retro in the 80s, Govinda revealed that at one point he had signed 70 films, many of which were never made. Throughout the 90s, Govinda shifted to comedies and established himself as the king of the genre with hits like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Banarasi Babu, Hero No 1, and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

The fall of Govinda

In 2000, Govinda saw a major decline in his career. At the start of the decade, Govinda rejected some major blockbusters including Taal and Devdas. Later, Govinda joined the Indian National Congress. The actor took a break from films from 2003 to 2005. He had no new film releases in 2004 and 2005, although some of his delayed films were released during this time, (such as 2005's Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karen and Ssukh— produced by Govinda and directed by his brother, Kirti Kumar and 2006's Sandwich) which were box-office failures.

Govinda made his comeback in Bollywood with Bhagam Bhag (2006). Next year, he collaborated with David Dhawan in Partner (2007), and it was a blockbuster. Despite two major hits, Govinda couldn't establish himself again.

Govinda: The latecomer, the superstitious actor

In his career, Govinda has been criticised for his attitude of late coming. There are several reports where directors and actors said that Govinda would arrive 4-5 hours late from his call time. During Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Amitabh Bachchan would arrive on time, but Govinda was 5 hours late. This attitude grabbed negative headlines, and it worked against the actor. Another fact about Govinda that was publically discussed is the superstitious beliefs of the actor. As per media reports, Govinda doesn't meet people on sets who wear red colour. The food he eats during the shoot comes from his house, prepared by the instruction of his Maharaj. During the outdoor shoot of Salaam-E-Ishq, Govinda once left mid-scene, to slaughter a goat, his co-star Shannon Esra confirmed it. Govinda's last hit was in 2007's Partner, and he has not given solo hit since 1997's Coolie No 1.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen on the big screen with Rangeela Raja (2019). He's also making guest appearances in reality shows. We do hope that Bollywood's Raja Babu returns like before.