Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts baby bump donning a bikini, photo inside

Actor and model Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with a businessman husband Dino Lalvani, Thursday, debuted her baby bump in a beach shot clicked by her friend Alison Chan El Azar, as tagged in the photo.

Sharing a throwback photo from her trip to Lantau Island in Hong Kong, Lisa captioned the picture saying, "Jan 2021." In the picture, Lisa can be seen posing in the water in a bikini, among big rocks. Her baby bump is visible as she stands against the sun.

See it here.

For the uninformed, Lisa and Dino are already parents to two sons, 3-years-old Zack, and 1-year-old Leo.

The 34-year-old actor had announced her pregnancy via a video on Instagram earlier this month. She captioned the post saying, "#3 Coming this June."

In the video, Lisa said she wanted to share something with her fans when her three-year-old son Zack entered the frame. "What is inside mummy's tummy, Zack?" Lisa asked her son, to which he replied, "Baby sister."

Lisa and Dino's son Leo who recently turned 1 was lovingly celebrated by his mother and Lisa penned a note for him, calling him a "natural born leader" and "baby lion heart".

Lisa is currently spending time with her family in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, the actor had shared a few photos from their recent camping trip. She had written, "Outtakes from a camping trip. This valentine I’m celebrating love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine’s Day lovers."

Lisa and Dino, son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. On the work front, her last film was Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in 2016 after which she also hosted the reality show 'Top Model India' in 2018.