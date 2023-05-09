The Kerala Story declared tax free in UP, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says film shows 'how our sisters have suffered'

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the recently-released controversial film The Kerala Story will be declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh. The CM made this annoubncement on Twitter on Tuesday. The state’s deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has praised the decision, saying the film shows ‘how our sisters have suffered’.

"The Kerala Story will be made tax-free in the state," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday. The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, was earlier delcared tax free in Madhya Pradesh as well. In contrast, the West Bengal government has banned the film citing law and order issues.

Reacting to the UP government’s decision, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Making The Kerala Story tax-free is a very good decision. I want the people of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film and understand how our sisters have suffered. We will also go and watch the film. The people in West Bengal will not accept the ban on this film.”

'The Kerala Story' उत्तर प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 9, 2023

The Kerala Story, helmed by Sudipto Sen, claims to portray the story of some women from the state who were converted to Islam and recruited by terror outfit ISIS. The film, starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, has been mired in controversies for months over its claim that 32,000 Indian women were forcibly converted by ISIS in the recent years. Critics have pointed out that there is no evidence to support the claim.

Several cases were also filed in various courts to stay the release of the film but both the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order. The film has opened to mixed reviews but has done well at the box office, minting over Rs 35 crore at the box office in its opening weekend.