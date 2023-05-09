The Kerala Story controversy: Why West Bengal government has banned the film in theatres?

The Kerala Story movie poster (Photo - YouTube)

The controversial movie The Kerala Story has been banned by the West Bengal government, and will not be screened at the movie theatres in the state. The movie was released on May 5, and has since kicked up a political war, with many opposition parties demanding its ban across the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has banned the screening of The Kerala Story with immediate effect across the state. The movie has been criticized by the Congress party, as many as many opposition political outfits for sparking hate for a specific community.

The Kerala Story is a movie that has a plot surrounding girls in the state converting to Islam and joining ISIS. The movie touches on several sensitive and controversial topics such as ‘love jihad', religious conversion, and mass recruitment in ISIS.

Why is The Kerala Story banned in West Bengal?

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, while speaking to the media, slammed the movie The Kerala Story and called it a “distorted movie”. She said that the movie aims at defaming the southern state of Kerala and ended up banning the screening of the film.

As per ANI reports, Mamata Banerjee said, “West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state."

The West Bengal CM further added, as quoted by ANI, “What is The Kashmir files? it is to humiliate one section. What is The Kerala story?... It is a distorted story.” Notably, The Kashmir Files was also slammed by the Mamata government as well as the Congress party.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah slammed the decision taken by the West Bengal government and said that they will take legal action challenging the decision to ban the film in the state.

The Kerala Story, which stars Adah Sharma, has hit the theatres in most of the states and is facing a threat of ban in all the opposition-government states in the country.

