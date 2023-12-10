Headlines

The Archies' scene sparks memefest on Reddit, netizens say 'acting died here'

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor's performance in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is being criticised.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies has been one of the most awaited films this year as it marks the debut of three star kids Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan), Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda), and Khushi Kapoor (son of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi). After much anticipation, the teen musical drama opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics on its Netflix premiere on December 7.

Since its release, the social media is flooded with posts trolling Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi's acting performance in the film. One such post shared a scene from The Archies featuring Agastya and Khushi with the caption, "Acting died here". A screenshot of the same has been shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip.

There are several memes featuring the film's leads - Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor floating online, with many viewers criticising their acting. Since the release of the film, most reviews have praised the film but the debutants' acting performances have received mixed responses, reigniting the 'insider vs outsider' debate.

Coming back to The Archies, the Zoya Akhtar directorial also features Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal in the leading roles. Farhan Akhtar has written the dialogues of the film set in the fictional Indian hill station of Riverdale in 1964.

READ | Khalid Mohamed reviews The Archies, calls Suhana, Agastya, Khushi 'indigestible': 'Zoya Akhtar has destroyed...'

