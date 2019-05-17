Tanushree Dutta clarifies 'Nana Patekar NOT given clean chit', claims 'out of work' actor spreading rumours

Tanushree Dutta recently gave a clarification on rumours doing the rounds that Nana Patekar has received a clean chit on the case levied by her

It took a decade for Tanushree Dutta's voice to be heard in public, or so the actress feels. Tanushree was the person who got #MeToo in India with her bold statement against renowned actor Nana Patekar's harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Please.

Tanushree Dutta levied a harassment case on Nana Patekar post revelation of the incident which took place a decade back. When asked why she spoke up now, Tanushree always maintained that there are video when she spoke up at that time, and videos of her being harassed as she tried to leave the sets.

The footages indeed are available online and Nana Patekar also has a harassment case levied on him, which he of course denies. The industry took a strong stance on #MeToo after many people came forward. Nana Patekar, who was supposed to be acting in the movie Housefull 4, was thrown out of the film and replaced with another actor. The same happened with director Sajid Khan too.

The makers of the film maintained that if the actor/director receives a clean chit, they all would definitely work together, but till then, the court needs to decide the fate of the actor/director. Recently news reports stated that Nana, like Alok Nath, received a clean chit on #MeToo stance. Clarifying the same, Tanushree Dutta released a statement claiming that these are nothing but rumours spread by Nana Patekar's team since the actor is out of work. She also went on to state that her spokesperson, a police official, would hold a press conference for the same soon enough.

Read her whole statement here:

"There is a false rumour floating in the media that Nana Patekar has been given clean chit by police in harrassment case. I wish to clarify that the Mumbai police have given no such statement and that the investigation on the matter is still ongoing as confirmed by my advocate Nitin Satpute and the Mumbai Police. Mr. Satpute will be holding a press conference on my behalf in Mumbai very soon and give clarity on the proceedings of the case. We have come to know that Nana Patekar's public relations team is responsible for spreading this false rumour because the accused in harrassment cases are not getting any work in the industry and this is their attempt at damage control and fixing public image. I urge the media and public to not jump to conclusions based on heresy and to please check facts doubly before printing as there is too much misinformation being spread and the public needs to know the truth on the matter. It is true that the investigation has been slow due to constant threat calls from Nana's people received by many key witnesses from our side who have been unable to record their statement due to fear and intimidation. False witnesses have been presented in their place to mislead the investigation. Calls have been coming to witnesses from all kinds of sources to discourage them from telling the truth. Under such circumstances what manner of investigation or justice is possible? But I still have hope that no matter how long it takes I can expect to see Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sami Siddique and director Rakesh Sawant behind bars for orchestrating the harrassment and mob attack on me and my family in our car. How can the cops give a clean chit to one person when my FIR was filed against four people? So there is major foul play going on here with all sorts of lies being spread by Nana's team. To these four I want to say.. 10 years I stayed away from the industry because of the trauma of the mob attack, the harrassment and the public humiliation you put me through, I will not let you get off the hook so easily. Let the sword of jail and public scrutiny hang over your heads at least a decade till you are brought to your knees in humility and repentance!! An eye for an eye and a decade for a decade unless you are forgiven by grace. You will repent and ask for forgiveness until then I'm not dropping this case. Let it go on for as long as it can. I have time on my side!!"