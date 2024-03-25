Twitter
Taapsee Pannu ties the knot with longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur: Report

As per the report, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 01:42 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu,  who was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in a private ceremony in Udaipur.

As per the News 18 report, the couple got married on March 23 in the presence of close family and friends. According to the portal's source, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

The source mentioned that there were not many people at the wedding, but Anurag Kashyap attended the ceremony. He said, “Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh also flew to Udaipur." 

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu refused to comment on reports of her marriage with longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe. As per reports, the two will have an intimate Sikh-Christian fusion wedding in Udaipur in March.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taapsee said that she has never given any clarification about her personal life and will not do so in the future as well. Speaking to IndiaToday.in, the Pink actress said, "I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will."

On Tuesday, February 27, NDTV had reported that Taapsee and Mathias are going to get married in a private wedding ceremony in March, which will only have their family members and close friends as guests and no Bollywood A-listers would be invited. The two, who have been dating for over a decade now, have kept a low key about their relationship but have never been secretive about it.

