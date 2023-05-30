Search icon
Swara Bhasker supports wrestlers' protest, slams government for 'protecting a rape accused’

Swara Bhasker has supported the wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Swara Bhasker supports wrestlers' protest, slams government for 'protecting a rape accused’
Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker is the latest celebrity from the entertinment industry to throw their weight behind the protesting wrestlers. Several wrestlers, many of whom are Olympic medallists, have been protesting for weeks accusing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. Swara said the government and ‘its agencies’ are protecting Sharan.

On Monday, several wrestlers, both male and female, were detained by Delhi Police after being dragged from the protest site at Jantar Mantar when they tried to march to the new Parliament Building. Following this, the wrestlers – led by Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik announced that they will throw their medals in the Ganga river in Haridwar.

Sharing a news tweet regarding the statement on her Twitter account on Tuesday, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Stunning the lengths to which our govt. and its agencies are going to protect a rape accused! Absolutely shameful!” An hour later, Swara shared wrestler Sakshi Malik’s statement about the episode and added, “Hang our heads in shame India!”

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the WFI, is also a Member of Parliament and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In January this year, a group of wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and others organized a sit-in demanding disbanding of the federation due to alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by Brij Bhushan. The alleged incidents range from 2012-22.

After the intervention of the Supreme Court in April, the Delhi Police     registered two FIRs against him, one under the POCSO Act. However, the wrestlers allege that there has been no action in the case and demand Sharan be arrested.

