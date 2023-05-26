Swara Bhasker pens sweet note, shares pics with husband Fahad Ahmad's 'original spouse', her ‘best sautan’

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker who got married to politician Fahad Ahmad, recently penned a sweet birthday wish for her husband’s ‘original spouse.’ Calling Arish Qamar, who is the couple’s close friend her ‘best sautan’, the actress wished him on his birthday.

On Thursday, Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with Arish Qamar to wish him on his birthday. Some photos were from the actress’s wedding festivities while others were from her registry marriage.

The actress captioned the post, “Happy happy birthday to our friend, comrade & Fahad’s original spouse @arishqamar Thank you for always having our back & being there from the very beginning, for making sure our court papers were submitted in time, for being our witness & for being the best ‘sautan’ ever!”

Netizens were left in splits after they saw Swara Bhasker’s caption. One of the comments read, “That original spouse hits me hard because my husband also have a original spouse. I can feel it and his wife also.” Another wrote, “happy birthday to your Sautan.” Another commented, “best sautan ever (laughing emoji) Mashallah.”

Fahad Ahmad who is state president of the Samajwadi party, tied the knot with Swara Bhasker in February. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the news with fans. She wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Swara Bhasker was last seen in the movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The actress will be next seen in the movie Mrs. Falani wherein she will be seen pulling off 9 different characters. Manish Kishore and Madhukar Varma direct the movie and the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

As the actress has wrapped up the shoot, sharing her experience the actress said in an interview, “Mrs. Falani’ is going to be the most challenging film of my life. Undoubtedly, it is every actor’s dream to play so many different characters in one film. I am amazed at learning the intricacies that range from home-maker to home-maker every ten miles. I am really stoked about it!”

