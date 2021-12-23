Sunny Deol as Tara Singh wraps first schedule of ‘Gadar 2’

Sunny Deol is all set to bring his iconic character of Tara Singh back after 20 years, and he has completed the first shooting schedule of 'Gadar 2.' The film is the sequel to the 2001 partition-drama 'Gadar- Ek Prem Katha,' and along with Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will reprise their role of Sakeena and Jeete from the prequel.

'Gadar 2' was announced on Dushera this year, and the announcement was well received by the masses. After shooting in the frigid region of Himachal Pradesh, Sunny and team 'Gadar' has completed their first schedule and Deol shared the news on his social media. On Instagram, Sunny posted two photos that show a geriatric Tara Singh, and shared his feeling by saying. "Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of Gadar 2. Feeling blessed."

Check out Sunny Deol's post

The sequel is helmed by the original's director Anil Sharma, and he had shared the mahurat shot moment with Tara Singh and Sakeena on his social media that went viral instantly.

Check out the Mahurat shot

Team #Gadar2 is grateful to the real heroes of our nation who accepted invitation to spend few minutes with us during the Mahurat shot.Thank you Sirs.Even few minutes were most precious. @iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @ZeeStudios_ #anilsharmaproductions @surender1974 pic.twitter.com/2KxnpMP4Sz — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) December 1, 2021

'Gadar 2' is scheduled for a 2022 release, and this will be Sunny and Anil's fourth outing after 'Gadar- Ek Prem Katha,' 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy,' 'Apne' and 'Singh Saab: The Great.' Apart from 'Gadar 2,' Sunny will also star in R.Balki's 'Chup' with Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt.