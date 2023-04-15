Stree 2: First look of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi's horror-comedy sequel leaves netizens excited

Stree 2

After breaking records in the horror-comedy genre, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi return with the much-awaited sequel, Stree 2. The first look of Stree 2 is out and the movie will release in cinemas on 31 August 2024.

Stree 2 was announced at the recent mega event of Jio Studios. The announcement was made with the primary cast performing a skit on stage. The skit video of Stree 2 was released online with the motion poster by the production house Maddock Films. The post was captioned, "Oh Stree, 2 phir aa gayi! Here to rip your hearts out, Maddock Films & Jio Studios reintroduce you to the witch you fell in love with. Milegi Milegi, sabko milegi #Stree2 in August 2024!"

Here's the first look at Stree 2

Stree 2 will be the direct sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror-comedy. The movie will be the fourth instalment in Dinesh Vijan's horror universe after Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022). On Wednesday, Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series at a grand event in Mumbai. The studio also announced that they are expanding Bhediya and Stree universes. Varun and Shraddha marked their presence at the special event.

As soon as the promo was shared, several netizens, and fans of the prequel hailed the announcement video. A user wrote, "Yes O Stree Jaldi aana." Another user wrote, "Finally stree Aa Gayi YESS." A netizen wrote, "Aa gai Stree fir se mardon ko uthane, chanderi wali saree phenne ke liye tayaar ho jao phir se." Another netizen wrote, "Love to watch it again." One of the users wrote, "@maddockfilms YOU ARE JUST FABULOUS."

Shraddha teased Stree 2 and the crossover by making a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. After Stree 2, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 will release in cinemas on 2025