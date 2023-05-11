SS Rajamouli reveals his adaptation of Mahabharata will be 10-part film, details inside

SS Rajamouli reveals his adaptation of Mahabharata will be 10-part film

SS Rajamouli popularly known for his work like RRR, Baahubali, and more, has often talked about making a film on Mahabharat and has called it his dream project. Now the filmmaker revealed that if he ever gets a chance to make the film, he’ll make it in 10 parts to do full justice.

In a recent event, SS Rajamouli talked about his dream of making Mahabharata and said, “If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film.”

SS Rajamouli revealed that making Mahabharata is the aim of his life and said, “Every film I make, I feel that I’m learning something to ultimately make Mahabharat. So that’s my dream and every step is towards that.”

Earlier during promotions of RRR, when Ram Charan asked the filmmaker about his dream project Mahabharata and if he would cast his RRR heroes, SS Rajamouli replied, “The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you’ve seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added.” He further revealed that he would make a film on the original Mahabharata in his own way and come to the casting only after finishing the script.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's last film RRR was a blockbuster and even made history after its song Naatu Naatu won Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards 2023. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR depicted the story of friendship and The filmmaker will be next seen working with Mahesh Babu for the film SSMB 29.

