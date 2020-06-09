'Side effects of home quarantine': Preity Zinta shares cute video featuring husband Gene Goodenough and pet Bruno

Preity G Zinta along with her husband Gene Goodenough is spending the lockdown time in Los Angeles. During the past few months, the actor has been sharing her lockdown activities on her Instagram page. This also includes her immense workout sessions in which she is joined by none other than her pet canine Bruno. Preity treats fans with fun videos in which her pet helps her perform exercises completely and properly.

A while back, the Dil Se actor took to her Instagram page and shared a cute video featuring Gene and Bruno. In the video, both are seen making alike expressions and also tilting their heads at the same time co-incidentally. The video is a visual delight and will also leave one in splits instantly.

Preity captioned the video stating, "Side effects of home quarantine. Need I say more. Hope when it’s all over we are still Sane and I hope this brings a SMILE to your face if you are stressed and worried at home #Day82 #Patiparmeshwar #Bruno #homeentertainment #ting".

Check out the video below:

Sonakshi Sinha also left a comment on Preity's post which read as "Hahahahahahahha best video on the internet today".

Earlier, during an interaction on social media, when Preity was asked about her love story with Gene, she had said, "I met him in Santa Monica in Los Angeles. Then we dated for five years and we finally got married."

The actor added, "I am not going to tell you the details".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity was salt seen in Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhit.