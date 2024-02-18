Twitter
Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan 'better actor' than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in throwback video, netizens react

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy; actor kisses wife's baby bump in viral photo

Filmfare Awards 2024: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan

Isha Ambani stuns in blush pink lehenga ensemble at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant: Pre-wedding rituals of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son begin with...

Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan 'better actor' than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in throwback video, netizens react

Filmfare Awards 2024: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan

Isha Ambani stuns in blush pink lehenga ensemble at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Indian batters with most sixes in an innings in Test cricket

8 surprising benefits of brisk walking

8 superfoods for healthy digestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan 'better actor' than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in throwback video, netizens react

Filmfare Awards 2024: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan

Shardul Bhardwaj reacts to being selected for BAFTA Breakthrough: ‘It serves as a pat on your back’ | Exclusive

Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan 'better actor' than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in throwback video, netizens react

Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan in the sixth season in 2019.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 07:13 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make up one of the most powerful couples in the Hindi film industry. The two actors, who share a 12-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan, always remain in the news as after every few months, rumours about their separation start circulating. Aishwarya and Abhishek keep shutting down these rumours with their lovey dovey posts for each other on social media.

Recently, a video went viral from the sixth season of Koffee With Karan in which Abhishek Bachchan shared the couch with his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda in 2019. In the clip, the show's host Karan Johar asked Shweta, "Abhishek or Aishwarya, who according to you is the better actor?". Shweta didn't even think for a second and took her brother's name. The clip has been shared on the popular Bollywood subreddit BollyBlindsNGossip.

Reacting to the video, some netizens shared that they agree with Shweta's opinion. One of the Reddit users wrote, "Abhishek is a better actor while Aishwarya at her peak was a bigger star", while another added, "At their peak, Abhishek is definitely the better one. Yuva and Sarkar are enough to prove the point."

Some netizens have also questioned Shweta's appearance on Koffee With Karan as she isn't an actor herself. "It’s crazy the amount of times has she been on the show. She’s a nobody. KJo won’t even invite actors (outsiders) unless they have big hits", read one comment. Another Reddit user wrote, "How is she qualified to be on the couch? Isn't that for people who actually have something to do with films i.e. make them or be in them? Huh?".

Abhishek is just as shocked as the rest of us
byu/Rheallygirl inBollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer, while Aishwarya's last film was the epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: II. Both the films released in the theatres last year.

READ | Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his daughters to...'

 

