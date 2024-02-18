Shweta Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan 'better actor' than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in throwback video, netizens react

Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan in the sixth season in 2019.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make up one of the most powerful couples in the Hindi film industry. The two actors, who share a 12-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan, always remain in the news as after every few months, rumours about their separation start circulating. Aishwarya and Abhishek keep shutting down these rumours with their lovey dovey posts for each other on social media.

Recently, a video went viral from the sixth season of Koffee With Karan in which Abhishek Bachchan shared the couch with his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda in 2019. In the clip, the show's host Karan Johar asked Shweta, "Abhishek or Aishwarya, who according to you is the better actor?". Shweta didn't even think for a second and took her brother's name. The clip has been shared on the popular Bollywood subreddit BollyBlindsNGossip.

Reacting to the video, some netizens shared that they agree with Shweta's opinion. One of the Reddit users wrote, "Abhishek is a better actor while Aishwarya at her peak was a bigger star", while another added, "At their peak, Abhishek is definitely the better one. Yuva and Sarkar are enough to prove the point."

Some netizens have also questioned Shweta's appearance on Koffee With Karan as she isn't an actor herself. "It’s crazy the amount of times has she been on the show. She’s a nobody. KJo won’t even invite actors (outsiders) unless they have big hits", read one comment. Another Reddit user wrote, "How is she qualified to be on the couch? Isn't that for people who actually have something to do with films i.e. make them or be in them? Huh?".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer, while Aishwarya's last film was the epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: II. Both the films released in the theatres last year.



