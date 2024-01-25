Twitter
'We were really typecast': Shilpa Shetty says heroines in '90s could either be glamorous or great actresses | Exclusive

Shilpa Shetty talks about her career choices, Indian Police Force, and facing tyepcast as a heroine in the 90s.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 08:33 PM IST

Edited by

The 90s was a time in the history of Hindi cinema when mainstream films went as stereotypically mainstream as possible. The masala genre reached its peak and stereotypes flowed. Heroes shouldered films and apart from few notable exceptions, heroines were left with little to do in big films. Shilpa Shetty remains one of the few actresses of that generation who went on to do more meaningful work later on, and is still active in films. In a recent chat with DNA, the actress discussed her career choices, fighting stereotypes, and making difficult career choices.

Shilpa made her streaming debut earlier this month with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, where she plays a senior police officer. Talking about what made her choose the role and the project, Shilpa says, “When you are looking at different films and options, there is an array to choose from. There is so much content being churned out, whether it is theatres, OTT, you are really spoilt for choice. And over the last 2-3 years, I made a choice that from now on, whatever parts I play, I want to gratify my audience and give them something I can surprise them with. Hence, Sukhee happened and simultaneously this. I just feel it’s a great time to take risks.”

The actress speaks about taking risks in terms of roles, but adds that it was tough to do that earlier in her career, the 90s. “You were really typecast back in the day,” says Shilpa, adding, “Either you were glamorous or you were a great actress. There was no middle ground. It was unfortunate an you had to hedge your bets and decide which way you want to go. Many a times, the makers would take that call for you and say ‘you are better with glamorous parts’.”

But Shilpa clarifies that she is not against being glamorous or the types of films that require these roles. “I am so grateful that I could be part of such entertaining cinema. 90s had the best music, the best kind of commercial cinema, but it catered to a certain audience. The times were different because people didn’t want films where they’d feel morose. They wanted to be entertained, a break from their reality. And I was happy to do that. It’s very hard to be intelligent and play a bimbette. But I did it. I must be a fantastic actor (laughs). But I did start feeling saturated as an artiste,” says Shilpa.

The actress says the for her, like many actresses, an early start to the Bollywood career meant that they did not have the sense to always make the best choices until later in her career. She recalls, “When I started, I was 17 and better sense prevailed by the time I was 25, it was too late in the day to make that shift.” And yet, she did, working in social dramas like Phir Milenge and Life in a Metro, that too in her 30s. “Thankfully I had makers like Revathy, who cast me in Phir Milenge because she felt I had it in me,” reflects Shilpa, adding, “I delivered that and then Anubhav cast me in Dus and Anurag cast me in Life in a Metro. You have to decide whether you want to continue doing the same thing or if you’re ok to sit at home and do fewer. But that is a big risk.”

Indian Police Force, Shilpa’s latest series, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi along with an ensemble cast. The eight-part series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

