Shilpa Shetty evades question on Raj Kundra, says 'we've all braved the storm' hinting at tough times

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra/File photo

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra had an emotional moment at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Nikamma. As Shilpa arrived at the event to celebrate her return to theatre and films after 14 years, a special message from her mother was played on the big screen. Shilpa became teary-eyed and overwhelmed as she saw the video message from her mother. The actress also expressed her gratitude towards the director of the film Sabbir Khan for breaking her 'vanvaas (exile). In the clip, Shilpa's mother was seen calling her daughter a 'survivor and a warrior'.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of the trailer launch, Shilpa was asked about the controversy involving her husband Raj Kundra wherein the latter was arrested last year for his alleged role in the production and distribution of pornographic content. Shilpa too was dragged into the controversy and her statement too was recorded by the police in the case. The couple was even subjected to massive social media trolling.

While Shilpa did not directly address the controversy, she spoke about the phase in her life. She said, "I think we are here to celebrate a new beginning. For now, let’s talk about my director Sabbir (Khan) and the actors who have worked really hard on the movie — Abhimanyu and Shirley. This is not about me or my life. So, if it was pertinent to the movie, I would have answered that question."

Later, opening up a little about the phase in her life, Shilpa said that she felt like she had braved a storm. "Talking about going through a difficult phase, yes, we've all in our lives been through (a) difficult phase. The last two years have not just been difficult for me, but a lot of people. The film industry in general (has gone through a lot), because films have been ready and they’ve been in the can, not being able to see the light of day as people couldn't come to the theatres."

She added, that her co-stars Abhimanyu and Shirley waited for two years for their debut and she for fourteen years to make a comeback. She then added, while expressing excitement about her comeback with the film, "So, let’s focus on the good. Like you saw my avatar in the movie, rising above everything and playing a 'superwoman', I think we all have played this very strong character in our real lives. Many of us don't talk about it. We've all been very strong and we've braved the storm, and I think it is time to celebrate newer beginnings and positivity."