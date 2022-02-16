Shibani Dandekar gatecrashes Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party, see pics

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar will tie the know with his long-term girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 21, 2022, in a private ceremony. His father Javed Akhtar confirmed the wedding news when he said that celebrations will take place at their Khandala farmhouse.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar dropped pictures from his bachelor party on Instagram in which his friends were seen having a good time with him before he gets married. From the pics, it seems that they really had a good time. However, Shibani Dandekar was also part of the party.

Actually, the masks of Shibani can be seen in the pictures. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever (sic).” Shibani also commented on the pics and wrote that she was also part of the party. “um technically i’m there too,” she mentioned. Their fans are excited about their marriage.

Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, the actor had shared pic with the caption, “I’ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar (sic).”

Opening up about the guest list, Javed Akhtar had said that taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that they cannot host anything on a large scale. So, they are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair.

He also said that invitation cards have not been sent yet. The legend was asked about welcoming Shibani Dandekar into the family. To which he said that she is a very nice girl and the family likse her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for almost three years and have finally chosen to tie the knot this month. They've been giving fans relationship goals with their PDA moments since they made it official.

On the work front, With the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, Farhan would be returning to the director’s chair. Apart from donning the director`s hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. The film will go on floors in 2022.