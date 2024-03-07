Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh visit Jamnagar again after Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash for this reason

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor spotted again in Jamnagar after Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Recently, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, which was attended by several Bollywood A-listers, took social media by storm. Though the event concluded on March 3, the celebrations look far from over as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh among others were again spotted in Jamnagar.

According to a report in Etimes, on March 6th, the Ambani family hosted a musical event for the employees and families of Reliance Industries in Jamnagar. The evening was filled with joy as celebrities took the stage to entertain the guests with their performances. After the delightful musical interlude, everyone savored a delicious dinner. The highlight of the evening was a mesmerizing performance by renowned singer Arijit Singh, promising to leave a lasting impression on all attendees. Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, and Arijit Singh with his wife Koel were among the celebrities who graced the festivities.

The pre-wedding event itself was a grand affair that saw some electrifying performances from stars like Rihanna, who reportedly took Rs 74 crore for her performance, Diljit Dosanjh who entertained the guests with his hit Punjabi numbers, and other singers like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghosal, Udit Narayan and more.

Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan were also seen dancing together to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu in Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grooved to Gallan Goodiyan and Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday were seen giving a performance at Bole Chudiyan along with Manish Malhotra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also seen dancing to their film's song Kesariya along with Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka. The grand event commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 3. However, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is set to take place in July.