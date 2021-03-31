Shah Rukh Khan gives EPIC response to Twitter user asking about announcement of his next film

Headlines

R Praggnanandhaa, India's 18-year-old, becomes youngest player to reach Chess World Cup final

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from locker with Chief Sanitary Inspector's name

‘Virat Kohli is best batter in world': Shikhar Dhawan names his 'dream team' for ICC Men's World Cup, top 5 includes...

J-K: Indian Army stops infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch; two Pakistani terrorists killed

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after being excluded from India's Asia Cup squad

Onion prices: Maharashtra farmers stage protest over 40% export duty

Bangladeshi woman claims Noida man married her, then fled; police launch probe

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

Pakistani cricketers who married foreigners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan gives EPIC response to Twitter user asking about announcement of his next film

The 'Baazigar' actor turned chucklesome when one more fan tweeted to ask him about the announcement of his next flick.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2021, 07:06 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty replies and eccentric sense of humour, had the most priceless response to a fan who questioned him about his upcoming outing 'Pathan'. 

Shah Rukh Khan hosted his much-awaited 'AskSRK' session for fans on Wednesday. 'AskSRK' Twitter session is something that Shah Rukh Khan fans eagerly wait for, and the reason is his witty and savage replies to the complicated questions.

Taking to his Twitter, the 'Dilwale' star wrote, "Have 15 minutes before I go into doing more of nothing! Thought will spend it with you all and do a quick #AskSRK 3...2....1....go!"

One of the fans asked him about his upcoming movie release and wrote, "#AskSRK any any any hint or a glimpse of your next movie we are sooooo soooo despite !!!!!"To which, SRK responded saying, "Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans....our turn will come after them don't worry!"

When another fan asked him the same question, SRK replied, "Bhai bana raha hoon...bana raha hoon!!!."

The 'Baazigar' actor turned chucklesome when one more fan tweeted to ask him about the announcement of his next flick.

King Khan replied, "Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend....movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai."

Earlier, in the month of February, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had confirmed that SRK's much-anticipated movie 'Pathan' has been slated for a 2022 release instead of the earlier plans to release it in 2021.

After the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's decision of allowing 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls, Yash Raj Films (YRF) had recently announced their 2021 slate for the films. However, the production company didn`t announce the release date for 'Pathan', which is arguably the most awaited film under production today. The film would have marked Khan`s comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years.

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan after his 2018 Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, 'Pathan' is grabbing many eyeballs as it will also feature Deepika Padukone and an extended cameo of Salman Khan.

