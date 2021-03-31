Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he doesn't have Twitter bio during #AskSRK session

During the impromptu question-and-answer session with fans, King Khan also hinted about his upcoming film release.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2021, 06:23 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan proved yet again that he is not just the 'King of Romance' but also the 'Badshah of Wit' who can leave his fans amused like no other star in Bollywood.

In a Wednesday hosted 'AskSRK' session for fans, the actor disclosed the reason for not having a bio on his social media accounts with a witty response, dipped in his signature sense of humour.

The question of not having a bio on his social media accounts is something that has always piqued the interest of SRK fans.

In the recently hosted 'AskSRK' live Twitting session, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed the reason behind this. His first tweet read, "Have 15 minutes before I go into doing more of nothing! Thought will spend it with you all and do a quick #AskSRK 3...2....1....go!"

Following this, his fans from all across the globe bombarded him with questions related to his personal life, work-life, and his next release.

However, one of the fans asked him, "@iamsrk why there is no bio on your Twitter account? #AskSRK "To which, Shah Rukh replied, "It's still being compiled....so much of life has happened to me my friend, it's difficult to restrict it in a bio."

During the impromptu question-and-answer session with fans, King Khan also hinted about his upcoming film release and assured them that he will be returning on the big screen soon.

Earlier, in the month of February, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that SRK's much-anticipated movie 'Pathan' has been slated for a 2022 release instead of the earlier plans to release it in 2021.

After the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's decision of allowing 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls, Yash Raj Films (YRF) had recently announced their 2021 slate for the films.

However, the production company didn`t announce the release date for 'Pathan', which is arguably the most awaited film under production today. The film would have marked Khan's comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years.

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan after his 2018 Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, 'Pathan' is grabbing many eyeballs as it will also feature Deepika Padukone and an extended cameo of Salman Khan.

