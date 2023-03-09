Satish Kaushik dies: Tributes pour from Bollywood; Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan remember actor, say 'gone too soon'

Satish Kaushik with Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik passed way in Gurgaon last night at the age of 66. The veteran actor and filmmaker had been part of the film industry for four decades, starting with his first film Masoom back in 1982. As the news of his death spread on social media on Thursday morning, several of his industry colleagues shared their tribute for the late actor.

It was his NSD friend and colleague Anupam Kher who broke the news first. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I know that ‘death is the final truth of this world’ but I never thought that I’d have to write this about my dear friend Satish Kaushik. Full stop to a 45-year-long friendship just like that. Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH. Om Shanti!”

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is directing Satish Kaushik in his final film Emergency, also took to her Twitter and wrote, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti." Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you."

Acress Neha Dhupia tweeted, “Thank you for the cinema , thank you for the laughs … rest in peace Satish Kaushik ji ….My love and strength to the family.” Satish Kaushik’s long-time friend and colleague Manoj Joshi wrote, “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Satish Kaushik. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers.” Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts."

As per Indian Express, Satish Kaushik was visiting someone in Gurgaon on March 8 when he suffered a heart attack while sitting in a car in Delhi. The actor was rushed to the Fortis Hopsital in Gurgaon, where he eventually breathed his last hours later.