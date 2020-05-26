Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza remember Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary with emotional posts

On the 75th birth anniversary of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a special video shot via TikTok on his social media pages.

In the video, the actor is seen putting his hand through the sleeves of his father's outfit. He also hugged his father's kurta. "Happy Birthday PAPPA... Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75," Riteish wrote.

Riteish's wife and actor Genelia D'Souza too took to her social media pages to remember her father-in-law. She posted a picture of Vilasrao's statue.

"Riaan's teacher asked him 'What are you most proud of?'... His answer was 'My Ajoba'... You are our pride Pappa... We feel your presence every day and know that you are looking after us wherever you are... You live in us and we celebrate you every single day. Happy Birthday, Pappa," Genelia captioned her post.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who served two terms as the Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra, died due to multiple organ failure in 2012.

Earlier during an interaction with DNA, when Riteish was asked about coping with the death of his father, the actor had said, "I don’t know how to answer that. It’s an irreparable loss. You can’t compare it to anything. It’s really strange that suddenly a person is not there in your life and then you realise — I won’t say value because as a child you always value your parents — how life will never be the same again. There is a huge void. Sometimes I still feel he is there."