'Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut being used as pawns for political vendetta?', asks Raveena Tandon

Expressing her anger over how things are shaping up in probe of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the subsequent developments with regards to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, senior actor Raveena Tandon recently took to her verified Twitter handle to raise several key points.

Questioning if the two women -- namely, Rhea Chakraborty and Kangana Ranaut -- are being used as mere pawns for dirty political vendetta, Raveena stated that whatever was happening, referring to the BMC demolition drive and the media speculations around the case, wasn't extremely 'sad'.

She also added that because of all the speculations around the case including the 'drug link', 'move mafia' 'nepotism' among others, justice for SSR shouldn't be diluted.

On Wednesday afternoon, Raveena took to Twitter and wrote, "Crushing, Demolishing, Mayhem. Sad Sad. All that's happening. Two women, Two sides, are they being used as pawns to vent out dirty political vendettas? Murder, Nepotism, Suicide, Family Grief, Mental Health, Mafia, Vendetta, Cops, Journalism, Politics, Drugs, Films. #JusticeForSSR shouldn’t be diluted."

Crushing,Demolishing,Mayhem.Sad Sad.All thats happening.Two women,Two sides,are they being used as pawns to vent out dirty political vendettas?Murder,Nepotism,Suicide,Family Grief,MentalHealth,Mafia,Vendetta,Cops,Journalism,Politics,Drugs,Films.#JusticeForSSR shouldn’t be diluted — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Wednesday morning , high-voltage drama was witnessed in Mumbai when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulldozers razed to the ground the portions of the `illegal structures` of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office premises in the Pali Hill area while she was airborne from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

The 33-year-old actor has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

For the uninformed, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut`s "illegal office" barely a couple of hours after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) squad started bulldozing the premises.

Ranaut had approached the court after challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for ‘illegal construction’ at her office and had sought a stay on the demolition process.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and later sent to 14-day judicial custody.