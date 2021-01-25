Remo D'Souza dances with his team of doctors on 'road to recovery', leaves Tiger Shroff impressed

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza shared a spirited video of himself on Monday dancing with three doctors on his road to recovery. The choreographer recently had a health scare, when he was admitted to hospital following a heart attack.

In the video posted by him, Remo could be seen dancing to the song 'Muqabla' from his film, 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi, with three doctors. Tiger Shroff also reacted to his video and wrote, "Woah," with several emojis.

Watch the viral video here.

Remo captioned his post saying, "Dance is the joy of movement and the heart of life. :) Thank you my amazing team of doctors:) you guys are great :) @lizelleremodsouza @kokilabenhospital #cardiacrehab Dancing my way to full recovery:)))))."

For the uninformed, Remo was admitted to the Kokilaban Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai in December. In an interview with The Times of India after his discharge, Remo had revealed that he was at the gym when he began feeling unwell.

He had said, "I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smart watch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’ This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it’s a major heart attack."

He also said that Salman Khan came to the aid of the family at their difficult time. "We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors," he said.