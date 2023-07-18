Remember Sahil Khan from Style, he quit acting for bodybuilding, built Rs 100-crore fitness empire; his net worth is...

Actor Sahil Khan, who gained fame with Style and Xcuse Me, quit acting and became a fitness influencer, building a massive fitness empire.

On Monday, it was reported that Sharman Joshi is set to reunite with his Style and Xcuse Me castmate Sahil Khan for a new movie. The news was celebrated by fans, who loved their chemistry in the tw comedies from almost 20 years ago. But many were surprised as well, given that Sahil has quit acting, not appearing in a single film for over 13 years now. In the meantime, the actor has built a fitness empire, positioning himself as a bodybuilder and fitness guru.

Sahil Khan’s film career

Sahil Khan began his entertainment career with a music video for Stereo Nation in the late-1990s. He made his Bollywood debut with N Chandra’s 2001 sleeper hit Style, which paired him with Sharman Joshi for the first time. He also appeared in the film’s sequel Xcuse Me, which released in 2003. Sahil went on to act as a solo hero in a couple of films like Double Cross and Yehi Hai Zindagi and did a supporting role in Aladin. His last film appearance was in the 2010 superhero adventure Ramaa: The Saviour.

Sahil Khan’s Rs 100-crore fitness empire

In the 2010s, Sahil gradually bid adieu to films and began focussing on his career as a fitness expert. He invested in gyms and eventually founded a company called Divine Nutrition in 2016. As per multiple sources, the actor’s company is worth over Rs 100 crore today. While Sahil’s own net worth is unknown, multiple sources estimate it is somewhere between Rs 40-60 crore. Sahil’s modes of earning also include his YouTube channel, where he has 28 lakh subscribers and his other social media platforms, where he has amassed millions of followers.

Sahil Khan’s tumultuous personal life

Sahil Khan also had a pretty eventful personal life. In 2003, he married dancer and actress Negar Khan but the couple divorced in 2005. In 2011, he allegedly had an affair with Ayesha Shroff, whom he was business partners with. After Ayesha sued him in court, his lawyer submitted some pictures that allegedly showed them in compromising positions. In 2014, he was involved in a brawl in a gym with Ismail Khan, the boyfriend of actress Sana Khan. Rumours had floated of Sahil and Sana’s affair as well but the actor denied it.