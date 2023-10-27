Reddit roasts Ranveer Singh as he 'copy-pastes' old story about Anushka Sharma in anecdote about Deepika Padukone

Social media users trolled Ranveer Singh for telling the exact same story of meeting Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the first episode of Karan Johar's popular show Koffee With Karan Season 8. While speaking to the host, the couple talked about their relationship, and marriage, and even shared details about their wedding.

However, netizens trolled Ranveer for telling the same story about meeting his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone on the same show. In the show's first episode, Ranveer talked about how he met Deepika in a dramatic way at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house in Mumbai. What caught everyone’s attention was that Ranveer narrated the same story of meeting Anushka Sharma when he appeared on the show with her.

Social media users trolled him for ‘copy-pasting’ the story. One of them wrote, “Basically he is a Playboy.....and like other playboys, he has some set of lines which he used to apply on each and every other girl of his life...... and Anshuka Sharma is a very intelligent woman with a standard character who doesn't accept this kind of behaviour..... and here I am not a fan of Anshuka neither I dislike Ranveer...... it's like this man behaviour reminds me of about my ex.....and the lines he uses for me.”

no fucking way ranveer told the exact same story of meeting deepika for the first time as he did previously about meeting anushka

The second one said, “Lol this is definitely one of the foot-in-mouth moments.” The third one said, “that's so embarrassing lol.” The fourth one said, “Hame toh pehle se hi pata hai inka pyar nahi dikhawa hai, yeh log jitna chipaye duniya ko pata chal hi jayega dono open relationship me hai aur apne apne partners ke sath khush hai. Ek Anushka ka hi reaction sahi tha ek dam.” Another said, “cut copy paste.” One of the trolls wrote, “no f***ing way Ranveer told the exact same story of meeting Deepika for the first time as he did previously about meeting Anushka.”