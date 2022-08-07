Ranveer Singh inspires Kunal Verma for posing nude, gets brutally trolled for copying Simmba star

Kunal Verma- Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's recent nude photoshoot has grabbed enough headlines, but it has even inspired some artists to follow the path. Television actor Kunal Verma is the latest entrant into this trend, and he shared his 'nude picture' on his social media.

Kunal shared a photo, where is posing similar to Singh, and captioned it saying, "I have limited (money emoji) to spend so I chose to spend it on my body."

Here's the photo

As soon as Kunal posted the picture, the actor was mocked and ridiculed for copying Ranveer Singh. A user wrote, "Sub nange ho jao salo." Another user stated, "Inflorescening by ranveer singh." A user asserted, "A foundation laid by ranbir kapoor of being nude." A netizen asserted, "Ranveer ne ladke bigaad diye." Another netizen asserted, "Bhai tum ranveer singh nehi ho, tum national news nehi banoge, Zara kapra phen lo." One of the user asserted, "Abey yaar! Ek Ranveer Singh kya kam tha jo ab aap shuru ho gaye?"

Ranveer Singh has been making headlines ever since he went nude for a magazine photoshoot. His photos went viral, netizens started criticising him on social media. Bollywood stars expressed their opinions on his controversial photoshoot.

After Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and other Bollywood celebrities came in support of the actor Ranveer Singh who courted controversy after he posed nude for a magazine cover and shared photos on social media, actor Janhvi Kapoor came up in support of the actor. Janhvi while speaking to the media at the launch of Reliance Digital in Delhi on Friday said, "I think it`s artistic freedom and I don`t think anyone should be analysed for artistic freedom."

The images from Ranveer`s photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold`s famous photograph.