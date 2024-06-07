Ayodhya voters face online abuse for BJP's crushing defeat in Faizabad

After the candidate of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) lost badly to the Dalit candidate of the Samajwadi Party in Faizabad, followers of Hindutva have started a hate campaign against the people of Ayodhya.

This defeat, which happened soon after the new idol of Ram Lalla was dedicated in the grand temple in Ayodhya, has increased its significance and generated a lot of discussion. It was especially noteworthy that the BJP lost because they had loudly supported building the Ram temple during their election campaigns.

Some Hindutva supporters have reacted strongly to the outcome, using inflammatory and disparaging language against the people of Ayodhya. This distressing trend has caused unease and concern among the local population, highlighting the divisive aftermath of the election outcome. The hateful remarks and abusive language directed at Ayodhya residents are deeply troubling and have raised concerns about the implications of such divisive rhetoric in the community.

One X user wrote, "They have not only been abused and passed classist slurs upon, but have also been called "traitor" and "hypocrite" by the right wing trolls and big right wing handles."

They have not only been abused and passed classist slurs upon but have also been called "traitor" and "hypocrite" by the right wing trolls and big right wing handles. pic.twitter.com/sQWvl14ERK — Samriddhi K Sakunia (@Samriddhi0809) June 5, 2024

